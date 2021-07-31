Well-rested Clarin starts semis series with JPS on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After taking a much-needed rest, the second seed Clarin Sto. Niño will start their best-of-three semifinals series versus the JPS Zamboanga City tomorrow, Sunday, August 1 in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City gymnasium, in Zamboanga del Sur.

Game 1 of their semifinals series tips off at 6 p.m.

Clarin is coming off a five-day rest which is beneficial for them as many teams played three straight games in three days.

“Nagpahinga lang kami at training lang para sa JPS kasi alam naman namin na hindi basta basta ang JPS. Isa sa mga powerhouse teams yan,” said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

In their elimination round matchup, the Misamis Occidental-based squad ran away in the fourth period to decimate JPS, 95-69.

“The last time we played, third quarter abante pa kami sa kanila. Nag collapse lang kami pero ngayon we’re more ready. Kahit close game, ang importante naman ‘yung W diba?” said head coach Tony Pardo of the fifth-seed JPS Zamboanga City.

He also pointed out that playoffs are a whole different scenario.

Meanwhile, third seed home team Pagadian Explorers will also start their semis campaign versus the fourth-seed Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards at 4 p.m.

The Explorers won their lone matchup in the tournament, 82-80, thanks to a game-winner by homegrown player Von Dechos in overtime.

With that game going the distance, Pagadian head coach Harold Sta. Cruz knows what they are up against.

“Ang Roxas talagang babalik ‘yan kasi more experienced ang players nila. Sa practice kahapon kaunting shooting lang kami tapos more on game plan na,” said Sta. Cruz.

Pagadian bested the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves in their quarterfinals duel while Roxas marched to the semifinals after MisOr Brew Authoritea withdrew from the competition due to their injury-riddled roster. /rcg