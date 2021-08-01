LOOK: MECQ implementation in Lapu-Lapu City starts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Roads in Lapu-Lapu City were already empty two hours before midnight on Sunday, August 1, the start of the implementation of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in the city and the rest of Cebu province.

Policemen, personnel from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and volunteers were sent to patrol city streets and make sure that most, if not all Oponganons, were already home.

Mayor Junard Chan led the send off ceremony of the roving team Saturday night at the City Hall grounds.

“Atong nabati ang solid nga kooperasyon nga gipakita sa mga katawhan kay mingaw gayud ang mga kadalanan ug wala kitay makita nga mga misupak sa atong gipatuman nga curfew,” Chan said in a social media post early on Sunday morning.

(We felt the full cooperation of the people because we saw empty streets and we did not see any curfew violators .)

MECQ implementation will continue until August 15.

“Daghang salamat sa tanan sa inyung gipakita nga kooperasyon. Dako kini nga ikatabang nga sa sulod sa 15 ka adlaw, dali nato nga mapaubos ang atong kaso ug para mawala ang atong kabalaka nga maabot ang maong virus sa atong panimalay,” Chan said.

(Thank you for your cooperation. This will surely help us lower the number of active cases in our city in the next 15 days and will help prevent from bringing the virus to our homes.)

As of July 29, Lapu-Lapu City logged 1, 008 active cases of the infection.

More photos below courtesy of Junard “Ahong” Chan: