Voters registration suspended while Cebu is under MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Voters registration in Cebu is suspended from August 1 to 15 as the island-province transitioned to a stricter community quarantine status.

The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec – Cebu) issued a memorandum, dated July 30, 2021, directing all election offices here to suspend voters registration in their respective localities, citing Comelec Resolution No. 10674.

The memorandum was signed by lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Comelec – Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor.

“Comelec offices in Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, and Cebu province will be closed from August 1-15, 2021, and all Comelec personnel in these areas are on ‘Work from Home’ work arrangement,” the memo stated.

Comelec officers were also instructed to issue bulletins regarding this development.

Comelec issued Resolution No. 10674 last August 2020, which laid down ‘new normal’ guidelines and protocols for the conduct of registration of voters for the upcoming May 2022 polls.

It stated that registrations shall be suspended immediately in areas shifting from relaxed to stricter community quarantine classifications.

Malacañang recently approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to place the entire island of Cebu under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from August 1 to August 15.

With a voting population of over 3 million, Cebu is the most vote-rich province in the Philippines. / dcb

RELATED STORIES

Comelec- Cebu City to activate satellite registration centers

Comelec: No PDAs, kissing babies in 2022 polls