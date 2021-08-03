Bohol suspends inbound non-essential travels from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting August 6, 2021, Bohol will be temporarily closing its borders for inbound non-essential travels.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap on Tuesday, August 3, issued Executive Order (EO) No. 37, ordering the suspension of air and sea travel from August 6 until August 20.

Yap, in his EO, said that halting the influx of passengers into Bohol was meant to ‘harmonize travel restrictions imposed at the National Capital Region’. At the same time, this gives them time to beef up their measures against COVID-19, and prepare for the possible entry of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

“The time will be used to give the Province a breathing spell from accepting guests and the Province will be given time to coordinate efforts with the LGUs (local government units) in continuing efforts to bring down infection numbers through aggressive testing and contact tracing, and ensuring the greater use of Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities outside of Tagbilaran City,” the governor pointed out.

Exemptions

The new orders, however, will not apply to individuals with urgent trips to Bohol.

These included health workers doing official businesses in the island-province, authorized government officials, private individuals traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), persons providing basic services and public utilities, and bank personnel and other bank employees ‘who shall come to the province with the purpose of replenishing the cash funds and other supplies which are necessary for the continuous service of the different banks.’

Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) are likewise reminded to present their RT-PCR test result, indicating that they tested negative of COVID-19 at least 72 hours before their departure to Bohol.

“The APOR may only stay in designated quarantine hotels or an LGU Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TTMF) during his/her stay. Moreover, if an APOR shall stay for more than five days, he/she shall undergo a repeat RT-PCR Test on the 5th day and shall remain in the quarantine facility until he/she receives a negative result. Provided further that, APORs may visit places outside of their place of work or business upon yielding a negative RT-PCR Test Result on the 5th day from their data of arrival in the province,” the EO added.

Outbound travel, on the other hand, will not be barred, and passengers from Bohol are told to check the requirements of the LGU of their destination.

Bohol remained under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

/ bmjo

