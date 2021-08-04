Get to know Kisses Delavin in her intro video for MUP

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Meet the social media darling of this year’s batch of delegates for the Miss Universe Philippines.

Kirsten Daniella Delavin, or famously known as Kisses Delavin, has been getting all kinds of support and love on social media the moment the pageant announced that she was in the Top 75 last month.

Delavin, who seldom updates her fans and followers on social media, still has a way of captivating hearts online.

In the first challenge of the MUP, the headshot challenge, she placed first.

Now, unto the next challenge, the introduction video, Delavin yet again shared simple details of herself.

The Masbate sweetheart shared that aside from singing, acting, and recording, she also is studying business at De La Salle University.

With her work being in the limelight, she shares how it greatly satisfies the people person in her.

“In this work, I get to meet and connect to people of all ages, which I love to do since I was young,” she said.

Delavin is known to be very perky and frank about what she feels and what she is like.

“A fun fact about me is that, I am a food lover, I love rice, I love ulam, all kinds of ulam and everything in between,” she added.

Looks like this former PBB housemate, turned celebrity is slowly moving up to her dreams of becoming a beauty queen.

