Kisses Delavin leads the MUP Headshot Challenge

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Results are in and the top 15 candidates with the highest number of votes for their Headshot Challenge are named.

Leading the Top 15 candidates is the social media sweetheart, Kisses Delavin.

On the third spot is Asia’s Next Top Model winner, Maureen Wroblewitz followed by Cebu’s Unbeaten Beauty, Steffi Aberasturi.

This is the candidates’ first challenge after they have been named as the top 75 candidates to make it to the first round of the elimination process of the pageant.

The casting of votes started on July 16 and ended Sunday, August 1.

The votes were cast via the MUPH app.

Another challenge will be announced tonight via the MUPH app.

To the ladies, keep going and make your respective provinces, and cities proud!

/dbs