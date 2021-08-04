Julia Montes undergoes motorcycle training for ‘Ang Probinsyano’ comeback

Julia Montes surprised her fans when she shared a video showing her motorcycle skills during a recent training in preparation for her television comeback in “Ang Probinsyano.”

Montes on Monday evening, August 3, 2021, shared her excitement to her 3.9 million followers on Instagram.

“Madami nakakasabik na eksena ang dapat po ninyong abangan kaya sana samahan po ninyo ako. Promise ko po sa inyo is to keep you updated. Wish me luck, guys! This is thrilling!” said the 26-year-old actress.

Montes’ entry to the Philippines’ longest-running drama series was announced last Friday.

She will be joining the cast of “Ang Probinsyano” as the newest leading lady of Coco Martin.

This will also be Coco and Julia’s TV reunion.

Years after they were first paired in the 2012 phenomenal TV drama “Walang Hanggan,” fans have been wanting to bring them back together.

They have been rumored to be romantically involved with each other however, they neither confirmed nor denied the real score of their relationship.

Their last TV project together was in 2015 for “Wansapanataym’s Yamishita’s Treasures.”

Aside from Montes, joining the “Ang Probinsyano” cast are actors Rosanna Roces, Tommy Abuel, Michael Flores, Vangie Labalan, Marela Torre, Chai Fonacier, Elora Españo and Joseph Marco.

