No return of Qpasses, but police told to intensify implementation of health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the police to intensify the implementation of the health protocols.

However, he refuses to reimpose the quarantine passes as he believes this will only hamper the movement of people who need to work.

The acting mayor is aware that there has been a rise in violators, with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), reporting 312 violators apprehended in just three days.

“Akong marching order sa police kay gikan sa pamilya, parental supervised household lockdown. Ikaduha, ang pulis maabot didto sa mga sitio, ayaw gyod ichallenge ninyo kay dakpon gyod mo. I am very clear about it,” said the acting mayor.

Furthermore, Rama instructed all barangays, its tanods and the Mayors Information Liason Offices (MILOs) to help the police in the implementation.

The barangays must provide a force multiplier to the police to implement the health protocols.

He appeals to the public to be more compliant as the last thing the acting mayor wants to do is to issue an Executive Order (EO) imposing more restrictions on the MECQ.

“Tuman lang ta. Ang kada panimalay, ang matag ginikanan maoy magpakabana,” he added.

Meanwhile, for those traveling to Cebu City through the ports, the city government is leaving the implementation of restrictions to the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

The city has given the CPA a free hand to interpret the interzonal and interisland travel policies of the MECQ so that the implementation of travel restrictions will be properly coordinated with other ports.

Rama also refuses to issue an executive order for interisland travel saying that the Interagency Task Force (IATF) guidelines for MECQ should suffice. /rcg

