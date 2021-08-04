Maria and Marjorie smoke the peace pipe 10 days after viral confrontation

By: Mae Fhel Gom-os - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | August 04,2021 - 08:02 PM
Maria and Marjorie

Like real friends, Maria Holfiña and Marjories Abastas flash the Korean heart sign along with Sto. Niño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ramirez.   | photo from the Facebook page of Chapo Ramirez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All’s well that ends well.

Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman in a viral video accused of not paying the balance of a food package she ordered, said she and the seller, Marjorie Abastas have already settled their differences amicably during their second barangay-level hearing on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Sto. Niño Barangay Hall.

Hofilña said Abastas accepted her balance payment of P10,200.

Sto. Niño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ramirez brokered the amicable settlement.

With this development, Hofilña said she would no longer push through with the filing of cases against Abastas.

“Amicable settlement nami. Okay na. Dili nata mo file og case. Mao nalang na siya, gidawat na niya ang payment,” said Hofilña.

She, however, did not give any further details as to why she opted to settle it out in the barangay.

It can be recalled that Abastas refused to receive Hofilña’s payment during their first hearing last Thursday, July 29 at the Babag Barangay Hall.

READ: Food package seller turns down Hofilña’s payment

A day prior to their first meeting at the barangay level, Hofilña said she was firm on her decision to pursue cases against the seller for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing.

Hofilña made the statement citing the damages from Abastas’ live video and despite the mediation of public service icon Raffy Tulfo on Tuesday, July 27.

READ: Woman in viral video to push through with filing of charges against seller

The viral video even made her residence an “instant” tourist attraction as some motorists would stop by the area to have their photos taken near the access road that leads to her house.

The taking of photos and videos by strangers, she said earlier, has not only disturbed their family but also threatened their lives.

However, the latest photos and videos taken by random strangers from outside her residence would show Hofilña gamely posing with people for photographs. /rcg

TAGS: amicable settlement, cordon bleu, escabeche, food seller, Maria Amy Hofilña, Marjorie Abastas, Sto. Niño Barangay Hall, viral confrontation

