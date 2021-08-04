8 items you need to get from Watsons Most Loved People’s Choice list

Watsons Most Loved 2021 lines up the best brands chosen by their customers. They scooped up People’s Choice products because these worked for them. If you’re curious about some of the most popular Watsons purchases, here are eight that have been tried and tested and they’ve made Watsons shoppers happy!

People’s Choice for Hair Care – Cream Silk Standout Straight Pink

This conditioner keeps locks smooth and frizz-free and is so in sync with today’s laidback beauty aesthetic. Who has time to heat-style their hair every day? With this conditioner, we always had a good hair day. We also adore the subtle classy scent it leaves on the hair.

People’s Choice for Multivitamin – Centrum Advance

In the past year, Watsons shoppers became more health-conscious and conscientious about taking their vitamins every day. Of course, Centrum Advance, with 24 key nutrients to support the general wellbeing of adults, made the cut. Watsons shoppers love the convenience of buying one bottle with enough vitamins for 30 days.

People’s Choice for Nutritional Supplement – Ensure Gold

When it comes to supplements for nutritional deficiencies, Ensure Gold is the gold standard. With well-balanced proportions of macronutrients to support an adult’s required daily intake, this was a popular choice. It doesn’t hurt that it tastes good.

People’s Choice for Baby Care – Johnson’s Milk + Rice Bath

One of the reasons why the bestselling size of Johnson’s Milk + Rice Bath is the 500ml one with a pump is because it’s not just for babies. This PH balanced and hypoallergenic bath crossed over from baby care to family use. If it’s good enough for babies, it’s good enough for everyone else.

People’s Choice for Men’s Care – Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash

Who says skin care is only for women? Men picked this ethyl alcohol-free wash because it provides instant relief from five signs of skin irritation: Burning, dryness, tightness, itchiness and impurities.

People’s Choice for Body Care – Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash

Shoppers love Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash because of its nice scent and mild cleansing formula with exfoliating beads. It’s a great pick-me-upper in the morning shower.

People’s Choice for Over-The-Counter Medicine – Biogesic

Biogesic is a trusted name that has been in the market since 1965 so it’s no surprise that shoppers have been buying this for fever and minor aches and pains.

People’s Choice for Beauty Supplement – Poten-Cee + Collagen

This supplement contains Vitamin C and Collagen, which helps improve skin hydration and reduces skin dryness. It became part of every beauty-conscious individual’s daily arsenal of supplements.

Check out the Most Loved picks at any of Watsons’ 800+ stores nationwide or any of the online channels and get up to 50% off a selection of health, beauty and wellness products until September 2, 2021.

