Maria Hofilña urges netizens to ‘move on’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Maria Amy Hofilña is appealing to netizens stop bashing and start moving on from the food package controversy following her amicable settlement with the seller, Marjorie Abastas, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Hofilña and Abastas settled their differences amicably during their second barangay-level hearing at the Sto. Niño Barangay Hall, exactly 10 days after their viral confrontation.

READ: Maria and Marjorie smoke the peace pipe 10 days after viral confrontation

Hofilña said netizens, particularly vloggers, should stop making fun of the issue, stressing that they have no idea what really happened between her and Abastas.

“They have to stop it because they don’t know what really happened,” she said.

Should they want to be known or famous with their vlogs, Hofilña advised netizens to look for another issue to ride on.

“Kanang mga vloggers, kon gusto sila mosikat, find another segment, another issue because this is already over. Move on nalang sila,” Hofilña said.

Hofilña admitted she and Abastas had lapses in the controversy but chose to learn from these and carry on with life.

Hofilña also expressed that the amicable settlement has brought relief amid the bashing from netizens.

READ: Hofilña feels relieved after settlement with food package seller

She, however, clarified that she is not in any way affected by the condemnation thrown by netizens.

Both Abastas and Hofilña settled the issue with the help of Sto. Niño Barangay Captain Lourdes Ramirez.

READ: Food package controversy ends with forgiveness and reconciliation

/bmjo