Dindi Pajares flies to Poland to compete for Miss Supranational 2021

GINATILAN, CEBU — Dindi Pajares, flew to Poland on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to represent the Philippines in the Miss Supranational 2021 finals set on August 21, 2021.

“As I embark on a journey to raise our flag, I am ecstatic to bring to Poland the best of the Philippines. With the pieces of luggage that I have are my hopes, dreams, love, and support of my beloved country,” she captioned her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dindi Pajares (@dindipajares)

Pajares was declared as the Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 on July 24, 2021, by Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold Vegafria in a live video posted on the pageant’s Facebook official page.

Pajares was chosen for the title after the 2021 Miss World Philippine coronation program was postponed on July 25 due to the heightened restrictions placed from July 23 to July 31, 2021, in National Capital Region, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

Pajares is a flight attendant and a Philippine Air Force reservist from Bataan, who previously joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant twice.

Mutya Johanna Datul was the first Filipino crowned as Miss Supranational in 2013.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Miss World Philippines coronation night has been postponed for the third time, in compliance with the government and Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) stricter ECQ restrictions in NCR.

In a post, The MWP organization said the postponement of the coronation night is ‘indefinitely until further notice.’

MWP candidates are still vying for the titles: Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Tourism Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines.

Read more: Miss World Philippines postponed ‘indefinitely’