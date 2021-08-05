Lapu-Lapu sends medical team to vaccinate Caubian residents

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Health Department (LCHD) has deployed a team on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to Barangay Caubian to conduct a vaccination activity.

Barangay Caubian is an islet barangay on Olango Island.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that this was to include residents in Barangay Caubian on the ongoing vaccination roll-out of the city.

He said that the city also would want to bring closer to them the vaccination activity, especially that residents in the area who were experiencing difficulties in traveling to the vaccination sites, due to big waves in the sea.

“Lisod man sila molabang tungod sa dagkong bawod. So duna ta’y team compose of doctors and nurses aron mohimo sa pagpamakuna didto,” Chan said.

(They found it difficult to cross [to the mainland] because of the big waves. So we sent a team composed of doctors and nurses, who would vaccinate the residents there.)

According to Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, that a total of 400 individuals were inoculated yesterday in Barangay Caubian.

Meanwhile, the city government is also planning to open more vaccination sites in the city.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operation Center, said that on Monday, they were targeting to open another vaccination site in Barangay Marigondon that could accommodate 1,200 individuals.

Aside from this, two more vaccination sites will soon open in the vicinity of Yuenthai Philippines and Timex Philippines for PEZA workers that will be operated by Project Balik Buhay (PBB).

/dbs