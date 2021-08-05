Farmer nabbed with P180K worth of marijuana in Dalaguete town

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A 52-year-old farmer was nabbed by authorities after he was caught with dried marijuana plants amounting to P180,000 in a mountain barangay in the town of Dalaguete in southern Cebu around 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Police Corporal Jem Pacaldo, investigator of Dalaguete Police Station identified the suspect as Luis Ambrad who resides in Barangay Caliongan in the town.

Ambrad was caught with one and a half kilos of dried marijuana stalks and leaves with an estimated Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of P180,000, which he placed in a transparent plastic and tucked in a sack.

Apart from that, Pacaldo said they were also able to uproot at least 11 fully grown marijuana plants in the suspect’s farm.

Police also confiscated a caliber .38 revolver with four live ammunitions, which the suspect allegedly tried to pull off when they arrived at his residence.

He said the raid was conducted after an informant went to their station at dawn on the same day and told them about Ambad’s illegal activity.

Pacaldo disclosed that they have been receiving the same reports a year ago and even conducted a raid at his residence, but failed to find any marijuana in the suspect’s property.

Ambrad allegedly told police that he planted the marijuana for his own consumption but said that sometimes he would give some to those who would ask.

The investigator said they have also received reports that the place was the source of marijuana in the lowland areas. He, however, said that they have yet to confirm whether the suspect is the source or if there were others.

Ambrad is currently detained at the the town’s police station while awaiting charges to be filed against him.

