Lapu-Lapu opens vaccination site at Island Central Mall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-lapu City government has opened a new vaccination site at Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy for Local Vaccination Operation Centers, said that the vaccination site could accommodate around 600 individuals.

Sayson, however, said that they were planning to increase the capacity of the vaccination site after they had noticed that many walk-ins had arrived at the site.

He said that most of the walk-in individuals were workers from the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

“Kay ang amoa man untang plano sa city hall or sa vaccination operation center, dili ra unta mi mo-load usa ug daghan diri. Amoa usa tan-awon ang flow ba, amo usa i-testing. But it seemed ang mga tawo gusto nang magpabakuna, so dako namong kalipay. We’ll make adjustments as we go along,”Sayson said.

(What we at City Hall or the Vaccination Operation Center planned not to have many vaccinees here. We planned to observe the flow and test it. But it seemed that the public want to be vaccinated so we are happy with this.)

Aside from this, the city has also continued the inoculation for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion.

Sayson said that their vaccination will last until tomorrow, July 17, 2021, so that their medical frontliners can take a rest on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The city’s vaccination will resume on Monday, July 19, 2021.

He said that they planned to open more vaccination sites in the coming days so that they could increase their target vaccinated individuals from 3,500 per day to 5,500 per day.

“Mo-open pod ta sa Waterfront Hotel, but we’re looking at nga ang Waterfront seguro for the first month i-exclusive nato for senior citizens. We’re looking also at Bigfoot Studios, and then Mactan Newtown, and one small site at SM Savemore no, in Tamiya,” he added.

(We planned to open a vaccination site at the Waterfront Hotel, but we are looking at the first month for Waterfront to have it exclusive for senior citizens. We are also looking Bigfoot Studios, and then Mactan Newtown, and a small site at SM Savemore in Tamiya.)

On Friday, July 16, 2021, the city has received additional 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

/dbs