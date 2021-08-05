VisMin Super Cup semis series

JPS sends semis series with Roxas to winner-take-all duel tomorrow

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 05,2021 - 09:06 PM
JPS

Fran Yu of JPS Zamboanga City slips past Roxas’ defense for an easy layup during their semifinals match on Thursday evening. | VisMin Super Cup Media Bureau Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The JPS Zamboanga City lived to fight another day after beating Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards, 84-71, to force a rubber match of their best-of-three semifinals series of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Thursday, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Their do-or-die Game Three is set for tomorrow, July 6 at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to the Mindanao leg finals against top-seed Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders.

JPS lost to Roxas on Wednesday in overtime after wasting a huge lead. They built a huge lead again tonight only to be erased by Roxas in the final period with the score tied at 71-all.

However, JPS showed iron determination as they dropped a 13-0 bomb for the much-needed victory.

Former NCAA MVP Fran Yu led Zamboanga City’s offense with 16 points along with eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Gabby Espinas contributed 16 points with seven rebounds and two assists while Jaypee Belencion also had 16 points including three 3-pointers.

Zamboanga City’s bench outscored the opposing squad’s bench, 46-21, which created a huge difference in the game.

James Castro finished with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in a losing cause. Jhong Bondoc, who played just 14 minutes, tallied 16 points and four rebounds.

After a 19-point performance last night, Leo Najorda was held to just nine points with four turnovers.

The Scores:

Zamboanga City – Yu 16, Belencion 16, Espinas 16, Jeruta 11, Gaco 11, Cardona 9, Jumao-as 3, Ferrer 2, Lingganay 0, Neypes 0.

Roxas 71 – Castro 17, Bondoc 16, Najorda 9, Jaime 8, Reyes 6, Sta. Ana 5, Pasia 4, Casino 3, Deles 2, Intic 1, Velasco 0, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Camacho 0.

Quarterscores: 25-26, 47-37, 63-52, 84-71.     /rcg

