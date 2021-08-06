New regulations for PUVs in effect starting Aug. 6

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – Only non-air-conditioned public utility vehicles (PUVs) are allowed to operate within the province of Cebu starting Friday, August 6, 2021, during the period of General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

In her new Executive Order No. 35-B, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia only allows non-air-conditioned PUVs to operate at a reduced capacity of 75 percent.

Air-conditioned PUVs can operate but only with their windows fully opened at all times. Drivers are also required to wear personal air purifiers aside from face masks.

Garcia made the regulations in accordance with the existing guidelines of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and Executive Order No. 5-M, Series of 2020.

In addition, all buses and minibuses plying the territorial jurisdiction of the province are required to secure a Provincial Utility Vehicle Pass, indicating their plate number, control number, permitted sitting capacity, QR code, and signatures of the governor and the provincial administrator, at the front and back, respectively.

Failure to post their Provincial Utility Vehicle Pass at all times shall be subject to appropriate penalties.

Furthermore, all buses that exit both North and South bus terminals shall be issued a Trip Receipt, reflecting their QR Code, plate number, date of trip, trip route, control number, maximum seating capacity, actual number of passengers onboard and signature of the dispatcher. They are also required to post it at all times.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) are directed to set up checkpoints in strategic areas to help monitor the compliance of PUVs to these restrictions.

/bmjo