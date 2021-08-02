Restrictions also in place for Cebu City PUVs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebu City transitions to a stricter community quarantine status, local authorities will also be implementing restrictions in the operation of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that the city government and concerned national government agencies agreed to revise several health protocols for PUVs operating in the city.

These included the need to prohibit eating, ‘loud talking’, overloading, standing inside, double-seating (sabak), and ‘kapyot’ (Cebuano term for passengers clinging on PUVs).

PUV operators and drivers are also told not to let symptomatic passengers, and those without face mask and face shield to board their vehicles.

CCTO, in a statement posted on social media, said drivers, operators, conductors, and even passengers could face punishment, consisting of one-day detention and fines, if they are caught violating the new rules.

“Ang dili mo sunod sa maong protocol dakpon ug mahimong e detain ug usa ka adlaw gawas sa multa nga ipabayad. Ang revised PUV protocols kinahanglan tumanon sa PUV Operator, Drayber, Conductor ug sa tanan Pasahero,” the post stated.

(Those who will ignore the new protocols may be detained for a day and made to pay the corresponding fine. PUB operators, drivers, conductors and passenger must comply with new revised PUV protocols.)

Cebu City is placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from August 1 to August 15 but the local government unit did not shut down public transportation, therefore allowing PUVs to operate.

In the meantime, the city transportation office also released an updated list for the maximum seating capacity of all types of PUVs in the city.

See the list, in photos provided by CCTO, below: