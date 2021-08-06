Magsayo excited to fight in undercard of Pacquiao-Spence

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol’s pride, Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo is excited to step in the ring anew as he is tapped to fight in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence world title showdown on August 21 (August 22 Manila time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States.

Pacquiao and Spence will unify the WBC and IBF world welterweight crowns.

In a video interview on YouTube, Magsayo said that fighting alongside Pacquiao is a dream come true for him considering he’s a huge fan of the Filipino boxing icon.

Magsayo is set to fight dangerous Julio “Pollito” Ceja, a former world title challenger in a world title eliminator duel.

The winning boxer will then challenge the reigning WBC world featherweight champion, Gary Russell Jr. of the United States.

“First of all, I would like to thank Sean Gibbons for making this fight happen. I’m excited about this upcoming fight, it’s my first time in the undercard in Manny Pacquiao’s fight. It’s a dream come true to me to fight alongside the legend Senator Manny Pacquiao,” said the 26-year old Magsayo who is ranked No. 5 in both WBC and IBF and No. 3 in the WBO featherweight division.

Magsayo who fights under the banner of MP Promotions has been training alongside Pacquiao at the famed Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. He is currently being trained by renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach.

Also, his nutritionist is Jeaneth Aro who also oversees Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s diet and nutrition.

In a Facebook post, Aro said he monitors Magsayo’s diet despite being not there physically in his preparation.

“Puspusan din po ang paghahanda ni Mark Magnifico Magsayo para sa laban nya vs Julio Ceja sa August 21 as undercard sa laban ni Manny Pacquiao. So far so good ang preparations at nasa target weight kami. Mabuti nalang din laging nakasubaybay ang kanyang napaka-sipag na wifey na napaka-laking tulong po sa akin sa implementation ng aming nutrition program. Only a few more weeks to go!!! Lezzzgowww Mark Magsayo!!!,” Aro said on his Facebook post.

Magsayo admitted that this fight will be a very tough test for him, but he vows to do his best to earn a world title shot.

“He’s a good fighter, he’s a tough fighter, he’s an aggressive fighter,” Magsayo said describing Ceja,

“I’m gonna do my best to win this fight and of course get the belt. It’s gonna be a classic fight. It’s gonna be a war always for Philippines and Mexico.”

Magsayo, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout holds an unblemished record of 22 wins with 15 knockouts. The 29-year old Ceja sports a record of 32-4-1 (win-loss-draw) with 28 knockouts. /rcg

