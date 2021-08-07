LTFRB-7: 112 PUVs caught violating health protocols in Metro Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Operators of 112 public utility vehicles (PUVs) were issued show cause orders and inspection report summons (IRS) by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB) for violating health protocols since the new quarantine statuses were imposed on different areas of Metro Cebu.

Majority of the traditional jeepneys caught were plying Lapu-Lapu City routes, said retired Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr., LTFRB-7 director.

Montealto said they were caught violating social distancing or overloading of passengers.

Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Cebu Cities have been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from August 1 to 15.

Cebu Province, on the other hand, has been placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

This includes Talisay City, which is part of Cebu province, where some of the violators were caught.

Montealto also said that 77 of the 112 PUVs were issued show cause orders after they were reported by commuters, while 35 others were issued IRS after LTFRB-7 enforcers caught them committing the violation.

“Ang nakanindot ani mao nang daghan kaayo kay nag-involved na ang mga riding public, mga commuters. Sila na mismo mag-forward sa amoa og reports, pictures, and plate numbers sa sakyanan. Mao among gi-show-cause,” said Montealto, adding mostly two persons were allowed to sit within a barrier.

(What is great about this and that many were caught because the riding public, the commuters, were involved. They were the ones who forwarded the reports, pictures and plate numbers of the vehicles. Those were issued show cause orders.)

He said others had already settled their fine of P5,000 each for the first offense whether they were issued show cause orders or IRS.

Those who were issued with IRS need to appear before the office of the LTFRB within 72 hours should they object to the violation.

But the regional director said majority opted to pay the fine without attempting to justify themselves, meaning that they admitted to the violation.

Montealto also said that operators would not be given extension or renewal of special permit to operate amid the quarantine status if they would not pay the fines.

He reminded the operators that they would be subjected to a fine of P10,000 for the second offense, and P15,000 and suspension of 30 days for the third offense.

/dbs

