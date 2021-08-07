Basilan, Roxas open VisMin Super Cup Grand Finals series Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After sweeping the eliminations and taking an 11-day break, the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders return to action tomorrow, August 8, in the much-awaited best-of-3 finals series of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The Peace Riders gained an automatic finals berth after sweeping the elimination round, 8-0. Two more wins and the Peace Riders will make history as the first Mindanao leg champions.

However, the fourth seed Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards will be there to derail their title bid.

Game 1 will be at 7 p.m.

Roxas is fresh from eliminating the JPS Zamboanga City on Friday, 2 -1, in their best-of-three semifinals series.

Before tomorrow’s tipoff, an awarding ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. as the league will award the Mindanao leg season MVP, top homegrown player, and the mythical five.

The Peace Riders have already beaten the Vanguards in the elimination round. However, Jerson Cabiltes, the head coach of the Peace Riders believes they will be facing a different opponent tomorrow.

Their first game was marred with unusual circumstances after it was canceled and moved to another date due to the unplayable court condition when the games were still held in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on July 13.

That game was moved to July 27 in Pagadian City where the Peace Riders battered the Vanguards, 85-64.

“‘Yung lineup ng Roxas mixture of young players and veterans with experience din lahat so it’s gonna be a good series,” said Cabiltes.

While waiting, the Peace Riders didn’t entirely rest during their 11-day layoff. Instead, they trained, for the most part, to prepare for the finals and to shake off the rust.

“Hopefully, ‘yung rest hindi mag sink-in sa team namin tomorrow kasi nag-practice naman kami ng eight days.”

Bugged by injuries, Bobby Balucanag, Darwin Lunor, and Mark Bringas are unsure deployments for Game One.

Meanwhile, Roxas, who just played five games in six days, would use the experience they got from playing against a veteran JPS squad, which featured players like Gabby Espinas, Mac Cardona, and Jerwin Gaco among others.

It was a huge boost for the Vanguards, especially for the younger ones according to head coach Eddie Laure.

“Grabe ‘yung aral na natutunan ng players namin against JPS kasi doon pa lang para na kaming nag-champion eh dahil nga kumpleto rin talaga sila sa tao, hirap na hirap rin kami sa kanila,” said Laure.

Despite being the underdogs on paper, the first-time head tactician is ready to face the challenge.

Even with the Peace Riders’ impressive, 8-0 slate in the eliminations and setting various records along the way, Laure knows all is back to zero in the Finals.

“Finals na ito, walang beterano, walang bata dito. Kung sino ang gustong manalo, kung sino ang sumusunod sa game plan, kung sino ang may disiplina, malamang ‘yun ang mananalo dito.” /rcg

