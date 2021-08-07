Montelalto: Mandatory use of terminals to prevent overloading of buses

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A new regulation that will require buses to use the north and south bus terminals is expected to address overloading concerns in public transportation, says retired Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr., the Central Visayas director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

This was also a way to force commuters to go to the designated terminals for their rides to their respective destinations, he said.

He also warned that sanctions will be imposed against violators of the new regulation.

Fines will be imposed on erring drivers and operators while passengers will be asked to disembarked from overloaded vehicles. Operators will then be required to send another unit to transport passengers, who were asked to disembark from an overloaded bus, to their respective destinations.

“Usa pod na ka paagi nga aron motagam pod ning atong mga pasahero mismo. Nakahibalo naman silang puno na, nganong mosakay paman sila ug motindog? So, kon puno na, dili nalang sila mosakay kay malangan lang sila. Ma-perwisyo sila kon ang mo-rescue nga bus kay dugay kaayo moabot,” he said.

(This is also a means to instil discipline on hardheaded commuters. Why would they take a bus and stand knowing that this has already exceeded its supposed capacity? If they see that the bus is already full, take another one. It will cause delays if the bus that will be sent to rescue them will take time to arrive.)

And since buses drivers are given trip receipts with QR codes before they leave the designated terminals, this will make enforcement a lot easier.

“Kana sakto na nga procedure tungod mahibaw-an gyud nato kon pila ang 75 percent nga seating capacity nila. So, di na malangan ang mga enforcers og kwenta-kwenta. Makita man pod sa gawas kay abri man pod tanan ang mga bintana,” he said.

(This is the right procedure because this will guide enforcers to check on compliance with the 75 seating capacity. They no longer have to do manual count. They will immediately see the headcount on the trip receipt that is on display on their units.)

But as of this writing, Montelato said that he is yet to receive reports on violators of the new travel regulation.

With Cebu under General Community Quarantine (GCQ), Governor Gwendolyn Garcia only allows non-air-conditioned public utility vehicles (PUVs) to operate at a reduced capacity of 75 percent.

PUVs are required to always open its windows while the drivers must wear personal air purifiers and face masks.

