Cebu MUP ladies make it to the Top 75!

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The universe has spoken and all four ladies from the Queen City of the South made it to the Top 75 of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

Miss Cebu City Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Cebu Province Steffi Aberasturi, Miss Carcar City Jane Genobisa, and Miss Mandaue Chiara Lim made it through the first two challenges of the competition and are now advancing to the next level.

In their social media accounts, the ladies thanked their teams and supporters for helping them overcome the pageant’s first two challenges and make it this far in the competition.

Gomez, Lim, and Aberasturi shared short messages of thanks on their Instagram accounts, while Genobisa shared posts from her fans and followers on her IG stories.

In a post on its official Facebook page, MUP said that the Top 75 were named after they collated votes from their Headshot and Video Introduction Challenges. They also added votes coming from the pageant organizers.

“It is not based solely on the fan votes,” the post reads.

Are you excited to see more from these ladies?

