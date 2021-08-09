Seaside Stewards: Easy 3-step in-mall ordering system in SM Seaside City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu has already made shopping for essentials and groceries convenient and safe when you order for Delivery or Pickup by chatting via Viber – 09228761111.

In addition to this, you can now enjoy safe and stylish outdoor dining at the mall’s The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden.

The Al Fresco is an open space garden that caters to SM Seaside City Cebu’s shoppers who want to relax while enjoying their favorite meal in a safer environment.

Dining at The Al Fresco is made even more convenient with the introduction of the latest in-mall digital ordering service — the Seaside Stewards.

With this digital experience, diners will no longer be asked to line up to place their orders and come back a few minutes later for pickup.

You will just have to scan the QR codes that are found on each of The Al Fresco’s tables to order a meal and this will be delivered to you by the Seaside Stewards.

SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden located at the Upper Ground Floor, Mountain Wing is open for your simple yet safe outdoor dining experience.

And while you dine, you can be assured of a safe outdoor experience with natural ventilation.

How to use the Seaside Stewards service?

Follow these easy steps:

1.) Scan the QR Codes found on the Al Fresco tables to make your orders from participating restaurants.

2.) Sit back and relax! The Seaside Stewards will serve your food straight to your table.

3.) Pay cash or through Gcash to the Seaside Stewards.

Treat yourself and your family to a sumptuous meal after shopping for groceries and other essentials. Head over to The Al Fresco at The Tower Garden!

By making the most of the outdoors and by dining in open spaces, we can all have a casual and simple way to treat ourselves in a healthy and secure area. And since you are in an open area, we don’t have to worry about your health. You can even tag your fur babies along.

SM Seaside City Cebu’s The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden offers a safe, clean and refreshing atmosphere. Each of the tables is sanitized for a #SafeMallingAtSM experience. And you will be seated at a safe distance from the other diners.

Seaside Stewards is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Don’t forget to bring your own sanitizer though, maintain social distance, and make sure to wear your face mask and face shield before you head to The Al Fresco at the Tower Garden.

Under the new normal, safe eating also means happy eating.

