Rains in Cebu may last until Aug. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The damp weather Cebu has experienced since Sunday, August 8, 2021, will likely last up to three days, the state weather bureau said.

Rains in several parts of the island-province, particularly in the Metro Cebu area, were due to the presence of the trough or extensions of a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) spotted off the coasts of Eastern Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa – Mactan) said these may bring rains in central Cebu up to Tuesday, August 10.

“The LPA is spotted 610 kilometers east of Guian, Eastern Samar as of 4 a.m. today,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan.

Eclarino also said that based on their current data and models, chances remain low for the LPA to intensify into a tropical depression.

“It will not also directly pass Cebu and Central Visayas. The rains we have experienced are brought by its trough or extensions,” he explained.

/bmjo

