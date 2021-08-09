Basilan takes Game 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jumbo Plastic-Basilan drew first blood against the Petra Cement-Roxas Vanguards, 81-69, by taking game one of their best-of-three Mindanao leg finals in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup last Sunday evening, August 8, 2021, at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Coming off an 11-day layoff, the Peace Riders showcased dominance and will try to seal the series on Monday afternoon, August 9.

READ: Basilan, Roxas open VisMin Super Cup Grand Finals series Sunday

A win will book them a seat to the grand finals, where it will face Visayas leg champions, the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City.

“I’m just happy we followed the game plan. Kahit na nagkaroon kami ng long break, nakita naman dito na we have fresher legs than them so we just kept on pressuring from start to finish,” said Peace Riders head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Chris Bitoon led Basilan as he uncorked 20 points, going 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

Mythical team member Michael Mabulac added 12 points and six rebounds, while Season MVP Hesed Gabo chipped in 10 points, four steals, three rebounds, and three assists.

Vanguards veterans Leo Najorda and Chito Jaime each dropped 16 points and five rebounds in a losing cause. MVP

The Scores:

Basilan 81 – Bitoon 20, Mabulac 10, Gabo 10, Collado 9, Bringas 6, Juico 5, Taganas 4, Balucanag 4, Baloria 4, Siruma 3, Uyloan 2, Manalang 2, Hallare 0.

Roxas 69 – Najorda 16, Jaima 16, Sta. Ana 8, Castro 6, Camacho 6, Bondoc 5, Elmejrab 4, Casino 4, Reyes 2, Deles 2, Velasco 0, Intic 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14, 42-32, 63-45, 81-69.

/bmjo

