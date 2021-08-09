Azarcon’s world title fight moved again

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Clyde Azarcon, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s top prospect will have to wait a little longer before he can realize his dream of fighting for a world title, after his World Boxing Foundation (WBF) world minimumweight title bout scheduled on August 30 in Gqberha, South Africa was moved for the second time.

His trainer, Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora said that the WBF world title showdown for Azarcon was moved to October 3 at the same venue.

Azarcon is set to face African Thembelani Okolo.

The fight which was originally scheduled on June 27 was moved to August 30 due to the COVID-19 concerns in Gqberha, South Africa, and was moved anew due to the same reasons.

Despite the temporary setback, Tepora is confident that Azarcon’s preparations and confidence aren’t affected.

“Sa pagka karon ni adjust nami sa sparring. Ginagmay na lang among sparring, para dili mabun-og,” said Tepora.

Tepora is also confident that the fight will push through on its new date.

Azarcon, the 26-year old Davao City native, holds a record of 17 wins, three defeats, one draw with six knockouts. He is the reigning WBF intercontinental minimumweight champion and former Philippine Boxing Federation minimumweight champion.

Okolo, meanwhile, holds a record of 9-5-1 (win-loss-draw) with five knockouts.

Azarcon earned the world title shot after fellow Filipino Robert Paradero withdrew from the fight.

The last time a Filipino fought in Gqberha, South Africa lost via a controversial unanimous decision.

Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian Araneta lost to Sivenathi Nontshinga via a 12-round unanimous decision in their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator despite knocking down the latter in the 12th round. /rcg

