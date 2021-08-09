’PVC archery program’ of CCSC adopted as country’s grassroots program

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The “PVC archery program” that the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) initiated in 2013 is now the model grassroots program of the World Archery Philippines Inc., the official NSA of archery in the country.

CCSC Chairman Edward Hayco told CDN Digital that their archery program popularly known to use an improvised PVC pipe as a bow is now being adopted as the country’s grassroots program.

However, Rosendo Sombrio, World Archery Philippines Inc. secretary general, said that they already adopted CCSC’s archery program for several years already because of its affordability.

“Maayo man ang pamaagi nila. Ngano di man nato iadopt sa uban LGUs, or uban areas?” said Sombrio who also volunteers as a coach in CCSC’s grassroots training program.

(Their process is good. Why would we not adopt it for the other LGUs or other areas?)

“You don’t need to have a good bow nga expensive. No need to use expensive bows, try nato sa (We’ll try) PVC, simple design that can propel arrows to the target accurately,” Sombrio said.

Also Sombrio helped Cebu City, DepEd and CCSC’s Guiness World Record for the “largest archery tournament” where 13,102 participants competed in 2014 using the PVC bows.

It eclipsed the United States’ biggest archery competition at 9,426 participants set in 2013.

Sombrio said he believed that the country would soon discover its Olympian in archery with the help of their grassroots program because it would encourage more children to try the sport.

“This archery grassroots program is a good example to develop young kids in this sport kay ang equipment kay pvc raw materials lang ba, naka encourage sa mga bata, mao na beginnings sa grassroots gyud,” he said.

(This archery grassroots program is a good example to develop young kids in this sport because the raw materials for the equipment is the PVC. This has encourage the kids. That is the beginning of the grassroots program.)

“More or less makakita ta ug or discover ug talented nga mga bata. Basic lang siya sa archery every bata pwede sila makatry,” Sombrio said.

(More or less we can see or discover talented kids. This is just basic archery that every kid can try.)

“Makita nato ilang skills, unsaon nila pag duwa, maka discover man gyud ta. Kana siya nga paagi, maoy nindot. Simple nga paagi, makakita ka ug maayo nga mga bata mo fit sa sport sa archery,” he said.

(We can see their skills, how they use these, and we can discover talents. That is one good process. A simple way to find talented kids that will fit in the sport of archery.)

Sombrio said that there would be no need for children to use expensive bows since the PVC bows that they used had a similar design that could propel arrows to the target accurately.

It is also their way in the World Archery Philippines Inc. to erase the impression that archery is an expensive sport.

Sombrio also said that more and more LGUs had already initiated their archery program using the World Archery Philippines Inc.’s “PVC archery” grassroots program.

He is very glad with the outcome after their program has already produced medals in local meets.

He said that a product of the “PVC archery” program Adriner Ygot Jr. of Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial High School is already showcasing his potential in the sport after bagging eight gold medals in the 2019 Batang Pinoy National finals in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

He also said that Cebu had four junior archers that were now in the national team training pool. All of them are products of the “PVC archery” program.

He said that their archery grassroots training program in CCSC and the World Archery Philippines Inc. would continue amid the pandemic.

They do regular training every day in a virtual format.

/dbs

