Steffi Aberasturi wins Runway Challenge proving she is ‘UnSteffable’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “UnSteffable” that’s what she is.

Steffi Aberasturi ranks number one for the Runway challenge of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

The top 15 were announced Sunday, August 15, on the MUP Facebook page.

Aberasturi’s challenge entry did not just make noise in the whole Cebu province but also around the Philippines.

Her “UnSteffable” walk made so much headlines that a bunch of memes was created.

After the announcement, Monday morning, August 16, Aberasturi took to her socials to thank all those who supported her.

“Words cannot justify how thankful and overjoyed I am for all the support. From reaching 100k followers on Instagram, seeing all the creative memes, being in awe of the fierce versions of the #unsteffablewalk, to ending the week with winning a challenge among this sisterhood of such strong and inspiring women – the overwhelming flow of love truly makes my heart full,” said Aberasturi.

Aside from winning she also has a feat on her Instagram for reaching 100,000 followers early on in the competition.

In her thank you post, Aberasturi shared photos taken by Garel Sison of her in a vibrant yellow ensemble.

Placing second for the runway challenge is Maureen Wroblewitz, followed by Kisses Delavin who are also the frontrunners of the competition.

In the Facebook post by MUP it hinted that there’s one more challenge before they unveil the Top 50 candidates moving forward to the competition.

/dbs