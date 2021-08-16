Handy air purifiers offer false sense of security vs COVID-19 — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Handy air purifiers worn around the neck cannot provide protection against COVID-19 and will only provide a false sense of security, the Department of Health (DOH) stressed Monday, August 16, 2021.

DOH Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire made the remark amid a requirement for drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu to don the said gadget.

“The DOH does not recommend these air purifiers, itong mga necklace na purifiers. Sinabi na natin dati yan na wala yang ebidensya,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.

Vergeire underscored that while wearing air purifiers cannot harm a person, it also does not provide protection against COVID-19.

“Bagamat hindi ito nakaka-cause ng harm sa isang tao, pero hindi rin siya nakakapagbigay ng proteksyon laban sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said.

(While it is not harmful, it does not provide protection against COVID-19.)

“What it will do, it will give that false security to our kababayans na baka magkaroon ng complacency because of this and baka lalo pa tayong magkaroon ng infections,” she added.

(It will give a false sense of security which may lead to complacency and cause more infections.)

Experts have also recommended against the use of air purifiers as protection against COVID-19, said Vergeire.

“Sa ngayon, talagang hindi natin nirerekomenda yang mga necklace air purifier at sinasabi na rin ng ebidensya at mga eksperto, it’s not going to provide that protection,” Vergeire said.

(We do not recommend the use if necklace air purifiers because based on evidence and experts, it does not provide protection.)

“Sana po hindi na lang natin ito gamitin (Let’s just not use it.),” she added.

