Newborn in Lapu-Lapu being monitored after mom tests positive for COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) continues to monitor the condition of a newborn baby in Sitio Caimitohan, Barangay Basak, here after the mother tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Annabeth Cuizon, CSWDO head, told CDN Digital that the newborn child was being taken care of by neighbors after the mother was being quarantined at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH), where she gave birth.

“Kinahanglan mapalayo ang maong anghel gikan sa iyang mama para dili matakdan sa maong sakit apan wala siyay laing kabilinggan maong gibilin nalang sa iyang silingan,” Cuizon said.

The baby’s father was placed under home quarantine together with the two other children.

Cuizon said that the city has already provided milk and diapers for the baby.

“Ato nang nahinabi ang inahan og atong gisultihan nga dili lang palabihan sa pagbati og kabalaka kay anaa ra ako kuyog ni Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan nga kanunay motabang kanila. Kami ray bahala sa pag-atiman sa iyang anak,” she added.

Based on the monitoring of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Department, as of August 16, 2021, the city has recorded 118 new cases of COVID-19. The city has a total of 1,420 active cases.

/bmjo

