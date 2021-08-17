Lavandero, Cabibil win in Cepca Online Blitz series

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Maria Kristine Lavandero and Antonio Cabibil were victorious in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Coleto Itaas Online Blitz Series held last Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The 12-year-old Lavandero, one of Cepca’s promising wood pushers, topped the Cepcans B and Ladies category while the 55-year old Cabibil dominated the All-Cepcans competition.

Lavandero, a University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster varsity chess player, topped the two-hour arena system competition with 38 total points, beating erstwhile weekly champion Kristina Belano, who settled for second place with 32 points.

Rounding off the top three in the category was Leo Lofranco, who scored 31 points.

In the All-Cepcans category, Cabibil, a former Southwestern University-Phinma varsity woodpusher, accumulated 8.5 points after an 11-round Swiss system competition.

Cabibil is also a gold medalist in the 1992 National Prisaa and was named “Cebu Chess King” in 1995 and 1997.

Belano, who also vied in the category finished second with 7.5 points to settle for second.

Third placer Michael Tinga and fourth placer International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap also scored 7.5 points each.

However, their rankings along with Belano’s were determined according to their accumulated tie-break points.

Last Sunday’s weekly online chess competition was sponsored by United States-based Cepcan, Women’s National Master (WNM) Susan Itaas.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy