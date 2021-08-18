Advertorial Property Views

Citrineland tops off The Median

By: - August 18, 2021

Citrineland Corporation tops off its first high-rise condominium, The Median.

The Median was officially topped off last August 4, 2021.

Last August 4, 2021, The Median — Citrineland’s very first vertical development finally tops off despite unforeseen events and strict protocols. The company’s versatility and resilience to sustain the construction activities by implementing stricter safety and health measures made this topping off. 

The Median is a 27-story residential condominium project located at Lahug, Cebu City, where business and career opportunities are endless and close to recreational establishments. Its prime location makes it suitable for everyone, especially those who are on the go, ready to explore the beauty of Cebu.

The topping-off ceremony was held on the top floor of the 27-story residential condominium project located at Lahug, Cebu City.

“We, in Citrineland, still have a long way to go. We don’t know what the future holds. But for as long as we have YOU, and we move forward and work together, results can be surprisingly unimaginable.” True to Head of Design Tracy Ong’s closing statement, for as long as the people who made this ceremony happen are in line with the company’s objectives —then anything is definitely possible.

Read More
Advertorial Property Views

Citrineland tops off The Median

By:
Advertorial Deals

Room only promo at premier southern resort

By:
Advertorial What's Up!

6 Steps to Expect When You Get Vaccinated

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.