Citrineland tops off The Median

Citrineland Corporation tops off its first high-rise condominium, The Median.

Last August 4, 2021, The Median — Citrineland’s very first vertical development finally tops off despite unforeseen events and strict protocols. The company’s versatility and resilience to sustain the construction activities by implementing stricter safety and health measures made this topping off.

The Median is a 27-story residential condominium project located at Lahug, Cebu City, where business and career opportunities are endless and close to recreational establishments. Its prime location makes it suitable for everyone, especially those who are on the go, ready to explore the beauty of Cebu.

“We, in Citrineland, still have a long way to go. We don’t know what the future holds. But for as long as we have YOU, and we move forward and work together, results can be surprisingly unimaginable.” True to Head of Design Tracy Ong’s closing statement, for as long as the people who made this ceremony happen are in line with the company’s objectives —then anything is definitely possible.