Mandaue adopts stricter protocols in bid to curb COVID-19 transmissions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has implemented stricter protocols in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, issued Executive Order no. 27 series of 2021 enforcing a heightened state of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The EO took effect immediately and will be in place until such time a new EO is released.

The city government ordered the implementation of mandatory stay at home that will apply to everyone aside from medical assistance and/or service; Emergency personnel, security personnel, and force multipliers; All authorized national and local government officials and employees; Drivers and personnel of delivery vehicles carrying all types of cargoes; Accredited media personnel; Farmers, fishermen, and agri-business personnel; Persons who seek medical attention or who are already admitted in any medical facility provided that only one companion shall be allowed; and Employees of establishments and offices permitted to operate.

All parents and heads of the family are responsible to keep the minors and children at home.

The movements persons outside shall be limited to accessing essential goods and services and basic necessities from permitted establishments, for work in allowed establishments and offices, and for humanitarian reasons.

Those traveling for essential work and workers of allowed establishments under the current quarantine status must show documentary proof that their purpose and work are allowed under MECQ.

All drivers of all public transport vehicles are required to open their windows when carrying passengers.

All government and instrumentalities should be fully operational with a skeleton workforce on site.

Leisure biking, jogging, or running are allowed within the barangays only.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’s executive secretary, said that those from other cities will not be allowed to enter the city except for those biking to work.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office said those who will be caught violating the above provisions will be reminded about such restrictions and those who will refuse to follow will be charged for disobedience. /rcg

