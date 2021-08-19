Tropical depression forms outside PAR; fair Thursday weather due

By: Frances Mangosing - Inquirer.net | August 19,2021 - 08:16 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The tropical cyclone was spotted 1,655 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

It was moving northwest at 15 kph.  Should it maintain its current track, it would enter Philippine territory by Friday and will be  locally known as “Isang”.

Meantime, fair weather is expected across the country on Thursday due to easterlies, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

