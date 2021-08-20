IDs needed for non-APOR entering or leaving Cebu City barangays — police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen remind the public, especially non-APOR (non-authorized persons outside residence) entering or leaving Cebu City barangays with high COVID-19 cases, that they will be asking identification cards or IDs from these people.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, said that this was to ensure that essential activities would be done.

Cebu City policemen are reminding the public, especially those from barangays with many COVID-19 cases, that they will be asking identification cards from people especially non-APOR, who would go in and out of the barangays.

Parilla said that they had already coordinated with the barangay officials in creating strategic areas in their respective barangays along with their Quarantine Control Points ( QCP) to ensure that their residents would only go out and in their barangays for essential purposes only.

Parilla identified some of these barangays as Guadalupe, Mabolo, and Apas.

“So kung mugawas ka, you will be asked kung unsa imong tuyo nganong mugawas ka. Kung APOR ka, or essential ka, so you are allowed. If not, imohang ileave imong ID and tagaan ka og tag para mubalik ka,” Parilla said.

(If you will go outside, you will be asked why you will go out. If you are an APOR or if you are essential (worker), so you are allowed. If not, you need to leave your ID and you will be given a tag so that you will come back.)

“Mura og designed sya sama sa mall nga og kung magbilin kag ID duna siyay tag. So pagbalik nimo, kung unsay imo reason, naggrocery ka, macheck nato nga wala jod ka maglaag just for the sake nga mugawas ka,” he added.

(It sort of designed like in malls. If you leave an ID, you will be given tags. So if you will be back, whatever your reason is, you went to the grocery, we will be able to check that you did not roam around just for the sake of going outside.)

Parilla said that the same process would be done for those none residents, who would enter the barangay.

They will still be required to leave their IDs.

He said that they would follow this process 24 hours to make sure that their “stay at home” protocol would be properly observed.

Parilla further said that they had recorded lesser apprehensions on Thursday, August 19, compared to their apprehensions for Oplan Puyo last Wednesday.

On Thursday, August 19, Parilla said that they had apprehended at least 336 violators, which was less than 137 as compared to Wednesday’s apprehensions with around 473.

Majority of the violators were caught not following the curfew hours and not wearing face masks. They were mostly from the interior portions of some barangays in Cebu City.

However, he said that this meant that they had not eased their operations.

But rather, Parilla said, this would show that the public had complied with the health protocols imposed in Cebu City.

