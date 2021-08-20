Mexican slugger vows to send Magsayo to sleep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hard-hitting Mexican Julio “Pollito” Ceja is confident that he will knockout Boholano boxing sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo in their much-awaited world title eliminator showdown in the undercard of Pacquiao-Ugas world title bout on Saturday, August 21 (Sunday, August 22 Manila Time) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In their final press conference on Friday, Ceja, a two-time world title challenger said that he fought better opponents than Magsayo and confidently said that he is going to win by knockout.

“The way I see this fight is that I’ve been in the ring with better opponents,” said Ceja who has a record of 32 wins, 28 via knockout with four defeats, and one draw.

Magsayo, meanwhile, is unbeaten at 22-0 (win-loss) with 15 knockouts in his resume.

“I will be stronger and more physical than Magsayo. We are going to win by knockout,” added Ceja.

Magsayo, for his part, also vowed to win the fight via knockout or win it by a decision should the fight last for 12 rounds.

It’s a crucial fight for Magsayo who is rated No. 3 in the WBO, No. 4 in IBF, and No. 5 in WBC’s stacked featherweight division.

On paper, it will be Magsayo’s toughest fight to date. Ceja’s vast ring experience is enough proof that he’s not a pushover.

All of his world title bouts ended in very close decisions.

He fought for the vacant IBF world bantamweight title in 2013 and lost to British Jamie McDonnel via majority decision. In 2019, he challenged WBA world super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa which ended in a split draw.

Ceja also fought WBA world bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and lost via technical knockout in 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Incidentally, Rigondeaux fought and lost to Filipino John Riel Casimero last Sunday in Carson City, California. /rcg

