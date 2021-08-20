35 bedridden residents avail of Mandaue’s house-to-house vaccination program — VAC chairman

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has already listed 35 bedridden patients, who are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and avail of the city’s house-to-house vaccination program.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) of Mandaue City and chairman of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Board, said that so far from the submitted list of six barangays, there were now 35 bedridden residents who would want to be vaccinated for the city’s home vaccination program.

Manatad said that other lists were still coming from the 21 remaining barangays.

The Mandaue Vaccine Operation Center (VOC) tapped all the barangays to list their bedridden constituents who would be willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on site.

Last Sunday, August 15, 2021, the VOC inoculated their first bedridden patient, who was a 75-year-old woman from Barangay Paknaan.

Manatad said the house-to-house vaccination would be conducted through the city’s mobile vaccination clinic (MVC) provided to them by the Philippine Red Cross and UBE Express.

Manatad said the 35 bedridden patients listed would be vaccinated if the MVC would be scheduled to visit their barangays.

The MVC will visit Barangay Casuntingan tomorrow, August 21, and Barangay Canduman on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Night shift vaccination in Mandaue starts tonight

Home vaccinations in Cebu City: Why not?

Drive-thru vaccination sites to be opened in Lapu-Lapu – Chan

DOH: Seniors, immunocompromised persons can bring one household member for vaccination

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy