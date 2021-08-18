Drive-thru vaccination sites to be opened in Lapu-Lapu – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will open two drive-thru vaccination sites.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Chan said that the drive-thru vaccination sites will be established at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan and the parking area at the Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

He said that each drive-thru vaccination site will target 300 individuals to be inoculated for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

They will not also allow walk-ins in these vaccination sites.

“Number one, we considered in Mactan Shrine. Makagawas man ka, tuyok. The other one mananghid ta sa airport didto sa Terminal 2 nga wala nila gamita,” Chan said.

(Number one, we considered Mactan Shrine. They can exit by going around. The other one we will ask permission at the airport management for Terminal 2, which is not used.)

Chan said that they also hired additional doctors and nurses that would be deployed in these vaccination sites.

“Nag-hire na ta. We add additional three doctors and mga nurses. I think six nurses. There are a lot of volunteers nga nag-join man sad sa atong vaccination sites,” he added.

(We already hired. We add additional three doctors and nurses. I think six nurses. There are a lot of volunteers who joined our vaccination sites.)

Currently, there are eight vaccination sites in the city which include Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, City Auditorium in Barangay Poblacion, Mactan Newtown in Barangay Mactan, Marigondon National High School in Barangay Marigondon, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino, Island Central Mall in Barangay Ibo, Olango Mini City Hall in Olango Island, and the Mobile Vaccination Clinic which goes to different barangays in the city.

Aside from this, the city has also deployed a team to visit different barangays for a scheduled vaccination.

Chan said that currently, they already vaccinated around 170,000 individuals for the first and second dose of the vaccine.

/dbs

