Gullas: Walk-ins for seniors, PWDs, persons with comorbidity allowed at Talisay vax sites

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Talisay City government is implementing a “Vax 1 Take 2” program for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and their companions who will be visiting any of the city’s vaccination sites.

Under the program, elderly vaccinees and PWDs can bring with them two companions who will also be accommodated during their walk-in vaccination.

All that they have to do is to bring a valid Identification Card or barangay certification to show that they are city residents, Mayor Gerald Gullas said in an advisory.

Gullas said walk-ins would also be allowed for persons with comorbidity.

“If you want to get vaccinated, just show up at the vaccination site and bring with you your medical certificate or doctor’s prescription attesting that you have co-morbidities,” he said.

Additional requirements include a valid ID or barangay certification attesting that the vaccinee is a city resident.

However, Gullas said that others, who wished to be vaccinated, would have to wait for their schedule.

“As much as I wanted e walk-in in tanan, dili lang sa karon. Tungod daghan ang 2nd doses in the coming weeks. Meaning, daghan unya tawo if mu allow tag ubay2x na mu walk-in,” he said.

(As much as I wanted all to be walk-ins, but just not now. This is because there are already many 2nd doses in the coming weeks. Meaning, that there will be a lot of people if we allow many walk-ins.)

But he expressed confidence that more could be accommodated for vaccination with the planned opening of the city’s 5th vaccination site next month.

“Hopefully in the future we will allow this (walk-ins) because hopefully by September we can open a 5th vaccination site and mag sugod nasad atong mobile vaccination clinic na mu schedule gyud ug adto sa atong mga tagsa2x na Barangays.”

(Hopefully in the future, we will allow this (walk-ins) because hopefully by September, we can open a 5th vaccination site and we can already start with the mobile vaccination clinic that will schedule those from the barangays.)

