Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey in March

By: Reuters August 21,2021 - 01:02 PM

FILE — Kevin Garnett #5 of the Boston Celtics reacts prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks on April 26, 2013 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusett. Jared Wickerham/Getty Images/AFP

The Boston Celtics will retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 jersey on March 13, 2022, when Boston hosts the Dallas Mavericks.

Garnett will become the 24th player in Celtics history to have his jersey retired.

“The Big Ticket” played six seasons with Boston from 2007-2013, making five All-Star Games and winning one Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Along with Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, Garnett led the team to the 2008 championship in his first season after arriving from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also led the team to the 2010 NBA Finals, where Boston lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Garnett averaged 15.7 points on 52% shooting and 8.3 rebounds with the Celtics.

Garnett was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.

