Guadalupe residents urged: Please stay at home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City are reminded to follow the “stay-at-home” policy of the city government to help lessen COVID-19 transmission there.

Police Major Jonathan Dela Cerna, Guadalupe Police Station chief, made the appeal because they would still apprehend an average of 40 quarantine violators per day in the barangay.

Dela Cerna reminded the parents to look after their children especially since half of the daily violators were minors, who were caught not wearing face masks or caught loitering inside internet cafes.

He said with this situation, he was worried about the safety of the minors considering that infections spread faster these days.

Guadalupe Police station has four barangays under its jurisdiction namely barangays Guadalupe, Kalunasan, Pamutan, and Sapangdaku.

As of August 19, the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health in Central Visayas has recorded around 411 active cases in Barangay Guadalupe alone.

Dela Cerna said that some of the positive cases in their area were health workers who stayed in villages.

He also said that the deployment of policemen from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) had helped them monitor interior areas of the barangay where most violators were apprehended.

Recently, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the CCPO had deployed more policemen in Barangay Guadalupe since it had been identified as one of Cebu City’s barangays with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Dela Cerna, for his part, assured that the Guadalupe policemen would sustain their efforts to ensure proper implementation of health protocols imposed by the Cebu City government in their areas of jurisdiction.

With this, he again reminded the public to cooperate and stay at their respective homes if they had no essential activities to do outside their homes.

READ:

Tricities under MECQ, Cebu Province under GCQ with heightened restrictions until August 31

700 cops, military men to be deployed on Cebu City streets starting Monday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy