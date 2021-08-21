Samsung starts pre-order of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G today; Introduces new ways to connect with #TeamGalaxy Liza Soberano and Erwan Heussaff

SAMSUNG officially starts pre-order of the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G today, August 19, until September 21, 2021!

Through the Facebook live event “Life Unfolds,” Samsung revealed freebies and discounts for those who will purchase the devices in all Samsung Experience Stores, participating Authorized Samsung stores and retailers Nationwide, and Authorized Samsung online partners.

#TeamGalaxy ambassadors Liza Soberano and Erwan Heussaff graced the event to share how the latest additions to the Galaxy ecosystem can unfold new ways of watching, working, playing, capturing, socializing, and connecting.

Unfold News Ways to Watch and Work

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G boasts unmatched productivity features to redefine ways of working. As a multi-hyphenate himself, Erwan shared how the smartphone’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate can help him craft his best possible content.

I’m excited to use my Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to unfold new ways to achieve more. Working and playing in one powerful device means unlocking my most productive life yet. ERWAN HEUSSAFF #TeamGalaxy Ambassador

When unfolded, the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is perfect for when Erwan reviews his video, takes notes, and sends emails simultaneously. Being a Galaxy Note user for a long time, he finds it easy to switch to the newest device since it is S Pen supported, a first on a Galaxy foldable device.

He can also take advantage of its 5-camera system, consisting of the 12MP Ultra Wide lens, a 12MP Wide lens, a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 10MP Front Camera, and the first-ever Under Display Camera on Galaxy.

Erwan also unboxed the newest Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds2.

Unfold News Ways to Express, Capture and Socialize

On the other hand, model and actress Liza Soberano unboxed the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. She shared the device’s fun, fashionable, and compact design as her favorite feature to help her express herself.

“It’s perfect when carrying the device around in any small purse when I run errands or go on a dinner date. And it’s also lightweight! So it’s much more comfortable to carry around.” Liza said.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has the signature Flex Mode which works as a steady built-in tripod to let users capture or video call hands-free. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display can give the most vivid, brightest, and smoothest colors when creating and viewing content. In addition, both the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G are equipped with IPx8 water resistance.

During the live event, Samsung also collaborated with the Philippines’ top design school, SoFA Design Institute. Liza wore a one-of-a-kind dress with folds and pleats to complement the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s head-turning design and form factor. Headed by SoFA Alumni Shark Tanael, SoFA’s team featured pieces by SoFA designers Trizia Ferrer and Neil Anthonie that the models flaunted in the fashion showcase.

Exciting promos and freebies unfolded

From August 19 – September 21, 2021, customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in Samsung SM Seaside, Samsung SM Consolacion, Samsung Parkmall Cebu, Samsung Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Samsung Gaisano Island Mall Mactan, Aerophone stores nationwide and Aerophone Online. Freebies and discounts worth up to Php 27,400 are up for grabs. Apart from receiving a 1-year FREE protection from Samsung Care+, customers can choose from either an e-voucher worth up to Php 5,000, 50% off on a Flip Cover with S Pen or a Silcone Cover with Ring, a FREE Galaxy Buds Pro, and a 25W Travel Adapter, or a token worth up to Php 10,000, and a 25W Travel Adapter.

Pre-order through Samsung.com to get as much as Php 20,400 worth of freebies, including an e-voucher worth up to Php 10,000, a 25W Travel Adapter, and one-year FREE protection from Samsung Care+.

Starting September 22, the newest foldable devices will be available in samsung.com/ph, Aerophone stores and at www.samsungshop.ph. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will retail at Php 87,990 SRP for 256GB (Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and online-exclusive Phantom Green) and Php 95,990 for the 512GB variant (Phantom Black, Phantom Green and online-exclusive Phantom Silver). The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, on the other hand, will be available at Php 52,990 SRP for the 128GB variant and Php 56,990 SRP for the 256GB variant, all available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colorways.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds2 is priced at Php 6,990 SRP and comes in stunning Olive Green, Graphite, White, and online-exclusive Lavender.

The Galaxy Watch4 40mm is price at Php 12,990 SRP, available in Black, Silver and online-exclusive Pink Gold. The 44mm variant will be price at Php 14,990 SRP and will be offered in Black, Silver and online-exclusive Green. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm will retail at Php 17,990 SRP, while the 46mm will be priced at Php 19,990 SRP, all available in Black and Silver hues.

Pre-order the new Galaxy Watch4 through Samsung.com to get as much as Php 5,995 SRP worth of discounts, including an e-voucher worth up to Php 2,500, and 50% off on the new Galaxy Buds2 worth P 3,495.

Unfold new possibilities with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G! For Samsung’s latest Galaxy ecosystem, visit samsung.com/ph.

Safe Samsung Shopping

Health and safety protocols are strictly followed in Samsung Experience Stores to keep consumers and employees safe. Adhering to the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Samsung has limited the number of its customers to 50% capacity, implemented the mandatory use of face masks and face shields, and performs frequent sanitation in all stores.

Samsung Experience Stores also has unique QR health declaration codes to promote a safe and contactless contact tracing process. Product demonstrations are done side-by-side instead of face-to-face while keeping the required safe distance of one (1) meter to make sure everyone is socially distanced.

Visit now Samsung SM Consolacion Cebu, Samsung Gaisano Island Mall Mactan, Samsung Parkmall, Samsung Robinsons Galleria Cebu, Samsung SM Seaside Cebu, Aerophone stores nationwide and Aerophone Online.

