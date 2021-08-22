Mark Magsayo knocks out Julio Ceja, earns title shot

MANILA, Philippines — Down on the scorecards and appeared to be on the brink of defeat, Mark Magsayo found his second wind and knocked out Julio Ceja 50 seconds into the 10th round of their WBC featherweight title eliminator Sunday (Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Magsayo landed two perfect right hands on the jaw of Ceja, knocking the Mexican unconscious and winning the Filipino the WBO International featherweight title.

The 26-year-old from Bohol was quick to fire in the match landing a stinging left hook that sent Ceja to the canvas in the first round.

Ceja, however, composed himself and dominated the succeeding rounds. He even knocked Magsayo down in the fifth with his own left hook.

With Magsayo gassed, Ceja continued to work the body to put Magsayo in all sorts of trouble.

The 10th round eventually saw Magsayo (23-0 16 KOs) get his second wind with the undefeated Filipino sending a flurry at the start of the period before knocking out the Mexican power puncher.

Ceja (32-5-1, 28 KOs) hasn’t won a bout since 2017 when he beat Breilor Teran with his last four fights ending in three defeats and one draw.

RELATED STORIES

Mark Magsayo seeks KO vs Mexican foe in Pacquiao-Ugas undercard

Magsayo dominates foe to remain unbeaten

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy