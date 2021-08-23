You decide who gets to be the top 3 delegates to make it to the final 30 for MUP 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Help your favorite candidate secure a spot at the Top 30 of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH).

How?

Simply download the MUPH app and cast your vote for your favorite MUP delegate from the top 50.

The top three delegates with the highest number of votes will automatically secure a spot to the Top 30 of the competition.

The MUP announced on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the top 50 delegates of the competition, which included two of Cebu’s powerhouses Bea Gomez and Steffi Aberasturi.

The top 50 delegates will be faced with a new set of challenges that will test their wits.

The verdict, this time, will be coming from the panel of experts who will determine who will move on to the final 30 of the competition.

Remember to vote for your delegate to secure them a spot in the final 30 of this year’s MUP pageant.

