Cordova, Montejo win in Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—William Cordova and Jasper Norman Montejo lorded the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Weekly Online Chess: Nobuyuki Takayasu Rapid and Blitz competition on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Cordova, a lawyer and member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter, topped the Group B Cepcans and ladies category, while Montejo, a many time weekly champion, bagged another victory by dominating the all-Cepcans category.

Cordova finished the five-round rapid competition perfect with five wins, besting Leo Cortes, who settled for second with 4.5 points. Eladio Lim III rounded off the top three with 3.5 points.

Fourth to sixth placers Reynaldo Flores, Kristine Lavandero, and Ruel Hortelano all scored 3.5 points as well.

However, they were ranked according to their accumulated tie-break points.

Meanwhile, Montejo, a Catbalogan-based Cepcan, finished the 11-round Swiss system competition in the all-cepcans category with 8.5 points. Rosendo Yamyamin closely followed him at second place with 8.0 points.

National Master (NM) Jasper Rom and Amado Olea Jr. both scored 7.5 points, but were ranked third and fourth, respectively, based on their total tie break points.

National Arbiter (NA) Lincoln Yap, Michael Tinga and Leo Lofranco each scored 7.0 points to place fifth to seventh, respectively.

The weekly online chess competition was sponsored by Japan-based Cepcan Melody Takayasu and her husband Noboyuki Takayasu.

/bmjo

