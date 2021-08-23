Philippine contingent arrives in Tokyo for World Paralympic Games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 12-man Philippine contingent of the 2020 World Paralympic Games arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday despite one para-athlete and several officials tested positive for the COVID-19.

The members of the Philippine delegation that tested positive for the virus were not named by the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) to protect their privacy.

However, on Sunday, the rest of the delegation safely arrived in Tokyo, Japan, in time for tomorrow’s opening ceremonies at the Japan National Stadium.

From their quarantine facility at the Conrad Hotel, the PH delegation left early for the airport and was given a clean bill of health after all of them had taken swabs tests shortly following their arrival at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo before noon.

They were then taken by shuttle to the Paralympic Athletes Village and were given their respective quarters.

Leading the delegation was Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Mike Barredo.

The Philippines is supposedly going to field in six para-athletes in Ernie Gawilan (swimming), Gary Bejino (swimming), Jeanette Aceveda (discus throw), Jerrold Mangliwan (athletics), Achelle Guion (powerlifter), and Allain Ganapin (taekwondo).

Ganapin and his coach, Dindo Simpao, are scheduled to leave for the Japanese capital on August 29.

Mangliwan was tasked to be the country’s flag bearer in the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. tomorrow, where 4,500 para-athletes from 163 countries will parade and compete until September 5.

Like the main Olympic contingent that brought home four medals in the regular Summer Olympics, the Philippine paralympic delegation will don traditional barong Tagalog designed by the Bordadao ni Apolonia, a family of noted artisan embroiderers from Taal, Batangas.

Bejino and Guion are the first two Filipino para-athletes to see action. Their schedule for the competition is on Thursday, August 26.

Bejino will compete in the men’s 200-meter individual medley swimming competition while Guion in the women’s -45 kilogram powerlifting competition.

RELATED STORIES

Some PH delegates for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics test positive for COVID-19

PSC hikes allowances of para-athletes competing in Tokyo Games

Duterte to attend virtual send-off of PH Paralympians tomorrow

First virus case reported in Paralympic Village

Tokyo Paralympics: ‘Very difficult’ situation as hospitals stretched by COVID cases

PH para Games flag-bearer goes to Tokyo with confidence

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy