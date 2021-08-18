Duterte to attend virtual send-off of PH Paralympians tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The six Filipino para-athletes who will carry the country’s flag in the Tokyo Paralympics will be feted with a virtual send-off ceremony tomorrow, August 19 by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The country’s representatives are wheelchair athlete Jerrold Mangliwan, para discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, Achelle Guion (para powerlifting), and Allain Ganapin (para taekwondo).

The send-off ceremony will be attended by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte and will be streamed live on the PSC’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.

The six para-athletes will fly to Tokyo, Japan armed with very high morale and inspiration following the historic medal haul of the Philippines in the regular Olympics headed by the gold medal won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

President Duterte is expected to deliver a message to the Paralympians.

PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez already said that he wants all six Filipino para-athletes to “enjoy the experience and have fun”.

Senator Bong Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, and Congressman Mike Dy, Chairman of the Congress Committee on Youth and Sports along with the Philippine Paralympic Committee President Mike Barredo are also expected to give inspirational messages to the lean team.

Mangliwan will carry the country’s tri-colors in the Opening Ceremony and Gawilan will do the honors in the Closing Program.

They will be joined by chef de mission Francis Carlos Diaz and their respective coaches throughout the event. /rcg

