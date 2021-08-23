Nietes has no fights for rest of year due to Dubai travel ban – Villamor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-division world champion and the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) international super flyweight champion Donnie “Ahas” will likely spend the rest of 2021 without a fight scheduled due to the travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His trainer, Edmund Villamor, said that Nietes would need to wait because of the travel ban to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he would likely be going to fight next.

Also, Nietes doesn’t have a scheduled bout from his promoters in MTK Global and D4G Promotions.

So far, he only fought once this year after signing with the promotional outfit in October 2020. However, his most recent appearance in the ring was nothing short of impressiveness.

He wrested the vacant WBO international super flyweight title by outscoring Colombian Pablo “El Trencito” Carillo (25-8-1, 16KOs).

“Wala pa man sad gyud siya (Nietes) schedule kay travel ban man ang Dubai until December daw. Pait kaayo,” said Villamor, who trained Nietes, the longest-reigning Filipino boxing champion.

(He doesn’t have a a schedule because of the travel ban in Dubai until December. It’s a bitter experience.)

At 39 years old, the Filipino boxing champion didn’t show any signs of ring rust when he fought Carillo. Instead, Nietes displayed his signature defense and counter punches that kept the Colombian boxer guessing.

The former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart sports a record of 43 wins, 1 defeat, 5 draws with 23 knockouts.

He is one of the four multiple weight division champions in the country. He joins eight-division world champion Senator Manny Pacquiao, four-division world champion Nonito Donaire Jr., and three-division world champion John Riel Casimero.

Currently, Nietes and Villamor are doing light training to keep the former active and in tiptop shape, so whenever there is a fight coming up, they are well-prepared.

/dbs

