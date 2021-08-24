CCPO exec: Strictly no dine-in services in ‘indoor’ restaurants, food carts in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police continues to remind indoor restaurants and food carts here that dine-in is still prohibited.

This after their assessment shows that dine-in is one of the factors of the transmission and the spread of COVID-19, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Parilla said they started strict monitoring of restaurants and food carts on Monday, August 23, 2021, particularly those along Colon Street and Fuente Osmeña. He clarified that they could still operate but only for take-out services.

“Hasta sad ang pungko pungko or food cart nga naay mga baligyang fried chicken or moving nga nga food cart. Dili na sila pwede mupakaon sa ilahang food cart. Ang ilaha, take out ra tanan. Di na pwede magtapok sa iyang food cart , take out ra tanan,” Parilla said.

(This includes pungko-pungko or food carts that offer fried chicken, including those moving food carts. They are not allowed to let their customers eat at their respective carts, only take-out is allowed. They are not allowed to gather around their food cart, all should be for take-out.)

Parilla said they will apprehend customers and owners who will be caught eating around food carts. Parilla added that despite having them placed outdoors, they are still violating the social distancing protocols.

He said those caught will be issued a citation tickets and will be made to pay a fine.

Parilla said that they are now focusing on food carts since they have already seen that establishments are following agreed protocols, including the allowed customer capacity.

“Ang kadtong close or indoor nga mga restaurant, strictly di mudawat og dine in pero ang al fresco or ang kadtong establishments nga open sila, pwede sila mudawat og customer nga dine in but 50 percent sa ilang capacity. Specific gyud na sa ilahang establishment kung pila gyud ang ilahang 50 percent,” Parilla added.

(Those close or indoor restaurants, they strictly do not accept dine-in. But for those establishments with open space for al fresco dining, they can accommodate customers but following the 50 percent capacity. It should be specific for them how many 50 percent is of their capacity.)

Parilla reminds the public again to comply with the existing health protocols in Cebu City and help the implementing bodies in the bid to lessen COVID-19 cases in the city.

